Letter from the Superior General for the 50th anniversary of the Society

A Golden Jubilee is not always found in a human life, but it is common to reach it in the life of a religious institute. The Priestly Society of Saint Pius X gives thanks to God for these 50 years of existence.

On the occasion of this jubilee, the Superior General of the Society, Father Davide Pagliarani, addressed a letter “to the members and faithful of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X, for the 50th anniversary of its foundation”.

As this letter is quite long, it seemed preferable to communicate it in the form of a PDF file, which everyone can print out if they wish to read it more easily. To give an idea of the contents, here is the outline of the text:

1. Must the Society be militant?

2. What is the spiritual life?

3. The necessary means for this spiritual life.

4. Modern man abandoned to himself and without reference points.

5. The root of the crisis in the Church: its opening to the spirit of the world.

6. The blunted sword of the Gospel.

7. Is the Society totally immune?

8. How do we prepare for the final victory?

Letter from the Superior General