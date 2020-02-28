Masses and Offices Suspended in Italy Because of the Coronavirus

Public authorities have decided to suspend all public demonstrations and events until Sunday, March 1, due to the health emergency linked to the coronavirus.

As explained in a press release, dated February 25, 2020, the district superior in Italy, Fr. Louis Sentagne said, “following this decision, the public celebration of masses has also been prohibited,” while “the markets, shopping centers, and sports centers remain open,” under certain conditions.

All “celebrations with the participation of the faithful in the regions concerned” are therefore suspended. If one can understand the precautions taken by the government, it remains strange that Christian people “cannot raise their prayers publicly to their Creator in such circumstances,” while sports events, although restricted, are not prohibited.

This fact sadly underlines the quasi-religious place of the body in our modern society, which supplants spirit and religion. Whereas it would be necessary “to implore the Divine Mercy to shorten the tribulation and to bring the Christian people and their authorities back to the true goal for which each man was created, Heavenly Bliss.” Triumphant secularism has plunged our societies into a forgetfulness of God and Italy is no exception.

The faithful can however “join in spirit the holy Masses which will be celebrated and broadcast regularly, both on Ash Wednesday and the first Sunday of Lent, on the YouTube channel: FSSPX Italia.”