A New Priory in Tokyo

After 27 years of apostolate in Japan, the Society of Saint Pius X was finally able to open a priory in Tokyo.

Since his priestly ordination in June 1993, Fr. Thomas Onoda has been constantly flying from the Philippines to Japan to exercise his apostolate in his own country.



Initially, the opening of the priory was scheduled for last September, but a certain epidemic upset many plans around the world.

The new priory, erected under the patronage of Stella Matutina (Our Lady, Morning Star), the title attributed to the Blessed Virgin in the Litanies of Loreto, was finally opened on January 2, 2021, the first Saturday of the month.

May the Immaculate Heart of Mary pour out her graces on the Japanese people. May she convert those souls who sit in darkness, but who, once converted, have known how to bear such beautiful fruits. Think of the hidden Christians, who in the Nagasaki region kept the Catholic faith for over 200 years, without priests.

Think again of the beautiful figure of Paul Nagai, who wrote pages so steeped in Christian spirit, amidst the ruins of Nagasaki after the explosion of the destructive bomb.

May the Morning Star thus open the way to the Sun of Justice in the Land of the Rising Sun!

Here is a very beautiful text by Paul Nagaï, converted doctor, who had the opportunity to treat Fr. Maximilien Kolbe during the two years that the latter spent in Japan. This deeply Catholic text shows the fruits that grace can produce in an elite soul.

Urakami, The Chosen Victim

On November 23, 1945, a Requiem Mass was celebrated in front of the devastated Urakami Cathedral, the Catholic quarter of Nagasaki. Doctor Paul Nagai has written a text for the occasion, which would be read in front of all the faithful.

“On August 9, 1945, at half past ten in the morning, the Supreme Council of War met at Imperial Headquarters to decide whether to capitulate or not. It was therefore at the very moment of this decision for peace or for the continuation of the war that the atomic bomb exploded, at 11:02 am, on our Urakami neighborhood. In an instant, 8,000 Christians were called to God, and our cathedral burned down.”

“On August 15, the Imperial Edict ended the fighting, and the first glimmer of peace began to shine upon the world again. On this day, the Church celebrated the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, to which our Cathedral was dedicated. Was this coincidence due to the delicate work of the will of God?”

“We heard that the second atomic bomb, after Hiroshima, was destined for another city. Thick clouds made this target impossible, so the American crew changed their plan at the last moment, and headed for their secondary target: Nagasaki.”

“The target was to be north of the munitions factories, but the wind blew the bomb over the Cathedral. So we know that the Cathedral was not targeted by the American pilots. But it was the Providence of God that chose Urakami.”

“Is there not a mysterious connection between the end of the war and the destruction of Urakami? Would not Urakami be the chosen victim, the holocaust offered on the altar of the sacrifice in atonement for all the sins of this second world war?”

“Why do we have to continue an existence of suffering? Now we see the enormity of our faults and we understand that if we remain alive today it is because we still have a long way to go to become a worthy offering in our turn.”

“Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. We will faithfully and until the end climb this path strewn with sorrows. By following Him, hungry, thirsty, despised, whipped, we know that we are helped by the One who carried His Cross to the top of Calvary: Jesus Christ.”

“The Lord has given, the Lord has taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord. Let us be grateful that Nagasaki was chosen for this sacrifice by which peace and freedom were restored to the world. May the souls of all our dead rest in peace in the love of God.”