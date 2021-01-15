A New Priory in Tokyo

After 27 years of apostolate in Japan, the Society of Saint Pius X was finally able to open a priory in Tokyo.
Since his priestly ordination in June 1993, Fr. Thomas Onoda has been constantly flying from the Philippines to Japan to exercise his apostolate in his own country.
Initially, the opening of the priory was scheduled for last September, but a certain epidemic upset many plans around the world.
The new priory, erected under the patronage of Stella Matutina (Our Lady, Morning Star), the title attributed to the Blessed Virgin in the Litanies of Loreto, was finally opened on January 2, 2021, the first Saturday of the month.
May the Immaculate Heart of Mary pour out her graces on the Japanese people. May she convert those souls who sit in darkness, but who, once converted, have known how to bear such beautiful fruits. Think of the hidden Christians, who in the Nagasaki region kept the Catholic faith for over 200 years, without priests.
Think again of the beautiful figure of Paul Nagai, who wrote pages so steeped in Christian spirit, amidst the ruins of Nagasaki after the explosion of the destructive bomb.
May the Morning Star thus open the way to the Sun of Justice in the Land of the Rising Sun!
Here is a very beautiful text by Paul Nagaï, converted doctor, who had the opportunity to treat Fr. Maximilien Kolbe during the two years that the latter spent in Japan. This deeply Catholic text shows the fruits that grace can produce in an elite soul.
Urakami, The Chosen Victim
On November 23, 1945, a Requiem Mass was celebrated in front of the devastated Urakami Cathedral, the Catholic quarter of Nagasaki. Doctor Paul Nagai has written a text for the occasion, which would be read in front of all the faithful.
“On August 9, 1945, at half past ten in the morning, the Supreme Council of War met at Imperial Headquarters to decide whether to capitulate or not. It was therefore at the very moment of this decision for peace or for the continuation of the war that the atomic bomb exploded, at 11:02 am, on our Urakami neighborhood. In an instant, 8,000 Christians were called to God, and our cathedral burned down.”
“On August 15, the Imperial Edict ended the fighting, and the first glimmer of peace began to shine upon the world again. On this day, the Church celebrated the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, to which our Cathedral was dedicated. Was this coincidence due to the delicate work of the will of God?”
“We heard that the second atomic bomb, after Hiroshima, was destined for another city. Thick clouds made this target impossible, so the American crew changed their plan at the last moment, and headed for their secondary target: Nagasaki.”
“The target was to be north of the munitions factories, but the wind blew the bomb over the Cathedral. So we know that the Cathedral was not targeted by the American pilots. But it was the Providence of God that chose Urakami.”
“Is there not a mysterious connection between the end of the war and the destruction of Urakami? Would not Urakami be the chosen victim, the holocaust offered on the altar of the sacrifice in atonement for all the sins of this second world war?”
“Why do we have to continue an existence of suffering? Now we see the enormity of our faults and we understand that if we remain alive today it is because we still have a long way to go to become a worthy offering in our turn.”
“Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. We will faithfully and until the end climb this path strewn with sorrows. By following Him, hungry, thirsty, despised, whipped, we know that we are helped by the One who carried His Cross to the top of Calvary: Jesus Christ.”
“The Lord has given, the Lord has taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord. Let us be grateful that Nagasaki was chosen for this sacrifice by which peace and freedom were restored to the world. May the souls of all our dead rest in peace in the love of God.”
Urakami, la victime choisie
Le 23 novembre 1945, une messe de requiem est célébrée devant la cathédrale dévastée d’Urakami, le quartier catholique de Nagasaki. Le docteur Paul Nagaï a écrit un texte pour l’occasion, qui sera lu devant tous les fidèles.
« Le 9 août 1945, à dix heures et demie du matin, le suprême conseil de guerre se réunit au Quartier Général Impérial pour savoir s’il fallait capituler ou non. Ce fut donc au moment même de cette décision pour la paix ou pour la continuation de la guerre qu’explosa la bombe atomique, à 11 heures 2 minutes, sur notre quartier d’Urakami. En un instant, 8000 chrétiens furent rappelés à Dieu, et notre cathédrale disparut dans les flammes.
« Le 15 août, l’Édit impérial mit fin aux combats, et une première lueur de paix recommença à briller sur le monde. Or ce jour-là, l’Église fêtait l’Assomption de la Vierge Marie, à laquelle était dédiée notre Cathédrale. Cette coïncidence n’était-elle pas due à l’œuvre délicate de la volonté de Dieu ?
« Nous avons entendu dire que cette seconde bombe atomique, après Hiroshima, était destinée à une autre ville. Des nuages épais rendirent cette cible impossible, si bien que l’équipage américain changea de plan au dernier moment, et se dirigea vers sa cible secondaire : Nagasaki.
« L’objectif devait être le nord des fabriques de munitions, mais le vent fit dériver la bombe au-dessus de la Cathédrale. Ainsi nous savons que la Cathédrale n’a pas été visée par les pilotes américains. Mais c’est la Providence de Dieu qui choisit Urakami.
« N’y aurait-il pas un rapport mystérieux entre la cessation de la guerre et la destruction d’Urakami ? Urakami ne serait-elle pas la victime choisie, l’holocauste offert sur l’autel du sacrifice en expiation pour tous les péchés de cette deuxième guerre mondiale ? (…)
« Pourquoi devons-nous continuer une existence de souffrance ? Maintenant nous voyons l’énormité de nos fautes et nous comprenons que si nous restons aujourd’hui en vie, c’est que nous avons encore un long chemin à parcourir pour devenir à notre tour une offrande digne. (…)
« Bienheureux ceux qui pleurent car ils seront consolés. C’est fidèlement et jusqu’au bout que nous monterons ce chemin semé de douleurs. En le suivant, affamés, assoiffés, méprisés, fouettés, nous savons que nous sommes aidés par Celui qui jusqu’au sommet du Calvaire a porté sa Croix : Jésus-Christ.
« Le Seigneur a donné, le Seigneur a repris, que soit béni le nom du Seigneur. Soyons reconnaissants que Nagasaki ait été choisie pour ce sacrifice par lequel paix et liberté ont été rendues au monde. Que les âmes de tous nos défunts reposent en paix dans l’amour de Dieu. »