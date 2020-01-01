Pachamama, Goddess of Eco-globalism?

This is a look back at one of the memorable events of the year and of Francis’ pontificate. The scandal of pagan ceremonies around the Pachamama statuette during the Synod on the Amazon (see DICI n ° 390, November 2019) has aroused absolutely opposite reactions.

The Vatican sought to downplay or “Christianize” the affair, while conservative prelates recalled the gravity of the facts. In this heated exchange, the political dimension of the worship rendered to the Pachamama was revealed—an eco-globalist dimension.

Roman Denial

After the planting of a sacred tree and the prostration in front of the Pachamama, on October 4th in the Vatican gardens, followed by its exhibition in the Church of Santa Maria Traspontina, the official line of the Vatican tried to minimize the meaning of these animist rites. On October 21st, Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, declared: “These statuettes represent life, fertility, Mother Earth,” and nothing more. Pope Francis spoke in person on October 25th, saying that there were no “idolatrous intentions” in the presence of these statuettes at the synod.

The day before, October 24th, Delio Siticolnatzi Camaiteri, a member of the Ashaninca people in the Peruvian Amazon, testified before the press: “The presence of these effigies manifests a pastoral option of the Church with regard to traditional cultures. The Church seeks to welcome with respect what already testifies to the presence of the Creator, source of all life, and of the seeds of the Word, traces of Christ beyond the visible borders of the Church,”—according to the conciliar doctrine of degrees of communion, supported by Cardinal Walter Kasper, who considers that (pagan) error is only less true (pre-Christian).

Not to be outdone, L’Osservatore Romano on November 19th, included a statement made to Zenit earlier in the month by Archbishop Romano Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel. The bishop emeritus of San Cristobal de Las Casas in Mexico, reported the remarks of an Indian Aymara on Pachamama (Mother Earth) and Inti (Father Sun): “the natives consider the earth as a true mother to be respected, because it provides them with food, water, and air. Likewise when they turn to the four cardinal directions.”

“Before,” Archbishop Arizmendi Esquivel admits ingenuously, “I was tempted to condemn them as idolaters. Over time, I appreciated their respect for these elements of nature that give us life, and I am convinced that they do not worship them as gods, but as works of God, as his gift to humanity.”—It is interesting to note that this bishop has evolved. He saw these rites at first sight as idolatrous ceremonies, but that was before. Before the interreligious dialogue which persuaded him that there are “many elements of sanctification and truth” (Lumen gentium 8) outside the visible limits of the Church?

This negation of the gravity of the facts can be explained by supporters of the new conciliar ecclesiology, but it is also found, according to French academic Edouard Husson, among priests and faithful inclined to practice “ostrich politics.” On the Atlantico site on November 24th, he deplored this voluntary blindness: “These ‘Ostriches’ are not only lay people but also members of the clergy who put their heads in the sand while waiting for this to pass. Throughout the Synod on the Amazon, I encountered several priests in perfectly orthodox positions, but who avoided my questions on what it would take to bring Francis back to orthodoxy. They seemed to consider that they were not concerned by this synod and even less by the idea, however frequent in the history of the institution, of a ‘filial or fraternal correction’ of a sovereign pontiff unfaithful to his mission. ‘Questioning the authority of Francis is something you don’t think about,’ was the implicit answer, ‘the pope is the pope, he must have his reasons.’”

The Reality of the Facts

The best answer to all those who downplay the significance of the pagan rites in honor of the Pachamama, is given by an absolutely indisputable personality since she was the main protagonist. Indeed, the same day (October 4), Ednamar de Oliveira Viana, woman of indigenous origin who led the ceremony in the Vatican gardens, published a press release to explain the meaning, as revealed by Diane Montagna on the LifeSiteNews website on November 8th.

Here is the full text of the press release: “To plant is to have hope. It is believing in a growing and fruitful life to satisfy the hunger of Mother Earth's creation. This brings us to our origin by reconnecting divine energy and teaching us the way back to the Creator Father.

The Synod is to plant this tree, water and cultivate, so that the Amazonian peoples are heard and respected in their customs and traditions experiencing the mystery of the divinity present in the Amazonian soil.

Planting in the Vatican Garden is a symbol that invites the Church to be even more committed to the forest peoples and all of humanity. But also, it is the denunciation of those who destroy our common house by greed in search of their own profit.”

Diane Montagna recalls here that Saint Boniface, the apostle of Germany, felled Donar’s oak which the Germans regarded as the sacred tree of Thor. And she makes a wish: “At present the Amazonian sacred tree is safely guarded within the precincts of the Vatican gardens until a new St. Boniface should arise.”

As Jeanne Smits pointed out on her blog, on November 9: “This idea [in the press release] of the ‘hunger’ of Mother Earth is precisely the basis of the Pachamama rituals: that which generates and nourishes, but which punishes with earthquakes those who take too much resources. Thus it is a question of satisfying its hunger and its thirst during a ceremony which takes place by presenting to it offerings taken on what it gave, in a cover placed on the ground, or by digging a hole in which they throw sacrificial objects or animals—a llama fetus being the object of choice.”

“Pachamama is an entity, the Earth, but also a spirit with a conscience and a power; a ‘divinity’” [‘present in Amazonian soil’] as it was also called in the press release by Ednamar de Oliveira Viana, whose anger must be appeased. This was done in the past, especially in Inca times, through the sacrifices of children and adolescents.

“The language of the press release is clearly pagan and syncretistic. It shows the reason for prostrations before the planted tree, surrounded by soil brought back from the Amazon: it is soil, land to which we attribute a ‘divine’ identity.”