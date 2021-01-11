The UN Establishes an International Day of Human Fraternity

On a proposal from eight countries, the United Nations General Assembly adopted without a vote a resolution proclaiming February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity.

The initial proposal for the establishment of this day came from the High Committee for the Document on Human Fraternity, chaired by Cardinal Miguel Angel Guixot, and dated December 5, 2019. This High Committee had been created on August 20 and incorporates personalities from various religions.

Taken up by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Burkina Faso, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, and Venezuela, the proposal was adopted without a vote during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on December 15, 2020. The date chosen, February 4, corresponds to the 2019 signing of the Document for Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayyeb.

While supporting the text, the European Union protested against the proliferation of international days. As for the United States, they insisted on their tradition of freedom of expression and religion and they say they doubt the meaning of “pluralism” as used in the text.

The Recitals of This Decision

The decision is based primarily on “the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in particular the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.” In other words, they are based on a denial of the rights of God.

The text also recalls the 1981 Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion and Belief—which deserves the same comment as that of the previous paragraph.

Finally, it recalls that the 2013-2022 period has been proclaimed as “international decade for the rapprochement of cultures.” Which means especially limiting them one after another to end up with a kind of “religion of tolerance.”

The resolution goes on to consider the general framework: the search for a culture of peace and non-violence. An illusory search outside of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace.

Then comes the observation of the many acts committed throughout the world, inciting religious hatred, and the “precious contribution that people of all religions or convictions bring to humanity” and the importance of dialogue between all “religious groups.”

There follows a verse on education for tolerance, because “tolerance, pluralism, mutual respect and the diversity of religions and convictions make human fraternity flourish.”

Finally, the Assembly takes note of initiatives at all levels, and in particular of the meeting on February 4, 2019 between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. This is why it has decided to proclaim this International Day of Human Fraternity and invites member states, international organizations, civil society, NGOs and the private sector to celebrate the day on February 4.

This celebration is part of efforts to “promote peace, tolerance, and inclusion, understanding and solidarity.” This episode reinforces a conclusion already given in FSSPX.News.

A Religious Branch of the United Nations

The Church’s “communion” with the United Nations marks a new stage in the development of a globalist concept of religion. Pope Francis, in a direct line from the Council which sowed the seeds, no longer conceives of the Catholic religion except as a kind of movement for the animation of universal democracy - or MASDU, according to the happy formula of Fr. Georges from Nantes. This is why the pope multiplies initiatives with a terrestrial aim, gravely neglecting his duty as Vicar of Christ.

This corresponds to the goal sought by Freemasonry since its foundation. Humanity must replace the Church and Christendom. It is Freemasonry who is the society of universal salvation. The rights of man must replace the gospel. The earthly form of the kingdom of God is global democracy. The Church is only just one NGO among many, ensuring the provision of a vague spirituality for those who believe in God.