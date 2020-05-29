Vatican: A New Director for the Financial Intelligence Authority

Cardinal Pietro Parolin has appointed a new director and a new vice-director at the head of the Financial Intelligence Authority (AIF).

Passed by the Bank of Italy and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Giuseppe Schlitzer takes the place of Tommaso Di Ruzza, who completed his five-year term begun in 2015. The new director, a graduate in economics from the University Federico II of Naples, is also vice-president of the Jacques Maritain Institute, an Italian association focused on the thinking of the French Catholic intellectual.

Federico Antellini Russo has been appointed to the position of vice-director. Specialist in economic history, his research focuses mainly on economics and public finance. The two Italians take the helm of the Vatican’s financial oversight authority, chaired by Carmello Barbagallo, who was appointed on November 27, 2019 to replace the Swiss René Brülhart, president from 2012 to 2019.

The AIF is one of the Vatican’s financial agencies for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. It is under the control of the Secretariat for the Economy created in 2014, itself controlled by the Council for the Economy, composed of eight cardinals and bishops, as well as eight lay people.